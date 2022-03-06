Closure of Libya's El Feel and Sharara oilfields caused loss of 330,000 bpd - NOC

The closure of Libya's El Feel and Sharara oilfields resulted in the loss of 330,000 barrels per day (bpd), and over 160 million dinars ($34.69 million) on a daily basis, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Sunday.

Last week, two oil engineers at Libya's main Sharara field said operations had been paused after a pipeline valve was shut down, without giving further details. NOC head Mustafa Sanallah said in a statement on Facebook that shutting down pipeline valves enforced the corporation to declare force majeure on oilfields.

The country's oil output has been halted repeatedly during periods of political crisis over the past decade. ($1 = 4.6123 Libyan dinars)

