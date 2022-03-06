Putin says Ukraine responsible for March 3 power plant incident - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday accused Ukrainian radicals for an incident on March 3 at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the Kremlin said. French President Emmanuel Macron asked Putin by telephone about a fire at Europe's biggest nuclear power plant. "Vladimir Putin informed about the provocation by Ukrainian radicals in the area of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," the Kremlin said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday accused Ukrainian radicals for an incident on March 3 at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the Kremlin said. French President Emmanuel Macron asked Putin by telephone about a fire at Europe's biggest nuclear power plant.
"Vladimir Putin informed about the provocation by Ukrainian radicals in the area of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," the Kremlin said. "The radiation levels are normal." Putin also accused Ukraine of preventing civilians from leaving Mariupol.
