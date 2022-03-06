Ranchi: J-K LG Manoj Sinha meets Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais

Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday called on the Governor of Jharkhand Ramesh Bais.

Sinha also met social activist and Padma Shri awardee Ashok Bhagat in Ranchi.

Manoj Sinha was on a one-day visit to Jharkhand. Sinha was on a personal visit, informed his office today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

