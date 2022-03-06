Blinken says sanctions on Russia over Ukraine nothing to do with Iran nuclear talks
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-03-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 21:23 IST
- Country:
- United States
The sanctions imposed on Russia over its Ukraine invasion have nothing to do with a potential nuclear deal with Iran, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday, after Russia's demand a day before on written guarantees from Washington that its punitive measures won't harm cooperation on Iran.
In an interview with CBS's "Face the Nation" show, Blinken said a potential nuclear deal with Iran was close, but cautioned that "a couple of very challenging remaining issues" were still unresolved.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- U.S.
- Washington
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Face Nation
- Blinken
- State Antony
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Canada's Freeland strays from G20 economic script to warn Russia on Ukraine -sources
Powerful explosion hit Luhansk amid escalating tensions between Russia, Ukraine
WRAPUP 13-Biden sure Putin will invade Ukraine in days as civilians bussed out
Plans for truck convoys to arrive in Washington around State of the Union- police
Russia, China water down G20 text on geopolitical tensions