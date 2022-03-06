Blinken says sanctions on Russia over Ukraine nothing to do with Iran nuclear talks

The sanctions imposed on Russia over its Ukraine invasion have nothing to do with a potential nuclear deal with Iran, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday, after Russia's demand a day before on written guarantees from Washington that its punitive measures won't harm cooperation on Iran.

In an interview with CBS's "Face the Nation" show, Blinken said a potential nuclear deal with Iran was close, but cautioned that "a couple of very challenging remaining issues" were still unresolved.

