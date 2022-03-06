Mumbai reports 46 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Mumbai reported 46 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai on Sunday. With this, the active cases in the city stand at 519.

According to the bulletin, 102 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease during this period. The total number of recoveries since the onset of the pandemic in the city is 1,036,825. The recovery rate stands at 98 per cent.

One person succumbed to the virus taking the death toll in the city to 16,692. As many as 20,207 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin.

COVID cases in India witnessed a dip as the country logged 5,476 new infections in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday. With this, the active COVID cases stand at 59,442, taking the weekly positivity rate to 0.77 per cent and the daily positivity rate to 0.60 per cent. (ANI)

