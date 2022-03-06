Left Menu

Rajasthan: Congress MLA Bharat Singh seeks probe into alleged death of crocodiles in Kota

Taking a serious note of the alleged deaths of over 50 crocodiles due to construction work in Kota's Kala Talab, Congress MLA from Sangod, Bharat Singh Kundanpur on Sunday urged the Rajasthan Wildlife Board to probe the matter.

Visual of Kala Talab lake in Rajasthan's Kota. (Photo/ANI).
Taking a serious note of the alleged deaths of over 50 crocodiles due to construction work in Kota's Kala Talab, Congress MLA from Sangod, Bharat Singh Kundanpur on Sunday urged the Rajasthan Wildlife Board to probe the matter. In the letter, Congress MLA referred to a media report dated March 4 with the headline '50 crocodiles killed at Kota's Kala Talab in a month: Activists'.

He urged the department to provide him with details of the probe reports. However, the local residents refuted the reports stating that they did not witness any lifeless crocodiles in the area.

"I am a local resident of Kota city and live near Kala Talab area. The construction work for a park and the beautification of Kala Talab is going on. We have neither received any information about crocodiles troubling local people nor their deaths. I have not seen any dead body of the crocodile near the lake," Yusuf Ali, a local resident said. Devanand, another local resident said, "I have not seen dead crocodiles here. Crocodiles used to sit near Mukti Dham here and they used to become scared of human beings around them. But this lake is getting filled with mud due to construction work which may lead to a lack of oxygen for them. This lack of oxygen could be dangerous for their lives."

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

