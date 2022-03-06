Left Menu

"Matter of pride for Chhattisgarh": Bhupesh Baghel at Supercross Bike Racing Championship

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel attended the National Supercross Bike Racing Championship at Raipur on Sunday and said that "it is a matter of pride for Chhattisgarh".

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 06-03-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 23:06 IST
"Matter of pride for Chhattisgarh": Bhupesh Baghel at Supercross Bike Racing Championship
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel at the National Supercross Bike Racing Championship in Raipur. (Photo/CMO Chhattisgarh). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel attended the National Supercross Bike Racing Championship at Raipur on Sunday and said that "it is a matter of pride for Chhattisgarh". CM Baghel said, "For the first time in the country, National Supercross Bike Racing Championship is organized in an outdoor stadium. It is a matter of pride for Chhattisgarh. Chhattisgarh is capable of organizing big sports competitions." He added that the government is supporting organising sports championships in Chhattisgarh.

"I like to ride a bike, whenever I get a chance I ride a bike", said the CM. He was also seen riding a bike. The championship was organised on the initiative of the state Department of Sports and Youth Welfare and organised by Chhattisgarh Motor Sports Association.

Supercross Bike Racing Championship is a fast-paced sport that is conducted in a natural or artificially created muddy up and down (bumpy) road with obstacles in sequence. In this, players are given a collective start. The National Supercross Bike Racing Championship was held at Budha Talab Outdoor Stadium in Raipur on March 5-6. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
2
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civilian to take the Asian Games trials

Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022