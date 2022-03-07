Left Menu

Tribals stage protest outside Maha minister's home

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-03-2022 09:41 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 09:33 IST
Several tribals sat on a protest outside the official residence of Maharashtra Tribal Development Minister K C Padvi here on Monday to press for their various demands, including proper implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA), an official said.

The protesters arrived here from various districts like Nandurbar, Dhule, Nashik, Jalgaon and Buldhana, and gathered in the morning outside Padvi's bungalow near the state secretariat Mantralaya in south Mumbai, he said. They wanted to meet the minister to put forth their issues before him, he said.

Heavy police security was deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident, the official said.

The FRA recognises the rights of forest dwelling tribal communities to forest resources, on which these communities are dependent for a variety of requirements, including livelihood, habitation and other socio-cultural needs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

