J-K: Death toll rises to two in Srinagar grenade attack

The death toll in yesterday's grenade attack at Amira Khadal market in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, has risen to two.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 07-03-2022 09:53 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 09:53 IST
J-K: Death toll rises to two in Srinagar grenade attack
Visual from teh spot where the grenade attack took place (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The death toll in yesterday's grenade attack at Amira Khadal market in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, has risen to two. A girl, identified as Rafiya Do Nazar Ahmad Tinda, was critically injured yesterday in the grenade attack and succumbed to her injuries at SMHS hospital Srinagar on Monday morning. She is a resident of Hazratbal Srinagar.

Earlier on Sunday, the police informed that 24 people were injured in the grenade attack including 23 civilians and one police personnel. An old man succumbed to injuries yesterday. The area was cordoned off after a grenade attack on Sunday. (ANI)

