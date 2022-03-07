NSCN-KYA militants, Army engaged in encounter in Arunachal Pradesh
An encounter is going on between the militants of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-KYA) and Indian security forces in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district on Monday, informed a senior army official.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2022 11:13 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 11:13 IST
- Country:
- India
An encounter is going on between the militants of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-KYA) and Indian security forces in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district on Monday, informed a senior army official.
"A fierce gun battle between NSCN-KYA militants and the army took place at Tapu Basti area in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district last evening. Operation is still on," said a senior official of the Indian Army based in Dimapur.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement