Iranian officials say Russian move at nuclear talks 'not constructive' -Tasnim news agency
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 07-03-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 11:39 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iranian officials said Russia's demands at the nuclear talks in Vienna are "not constructive", Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Monday.
Russia's "interference" aims at securing its own interest in other areas, the agency cited the unnamed Iranian officials as saying.
