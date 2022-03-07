Left Menu

Iran says Russian demand at nuclear talks 'not constructive' - report

The demand could be a stumbling block in the talks. By postponing the revival of the agreement between Iran and the Western powers, and delaying Iran's return to the oil market, Russia was seeking to raise crude prices and increase its own energy revenue, the news agency said, without citing a source for that assessment.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 07-03-2022 11:59 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 11:58 IST
Iran says Russian demand at nuclear talks 'not constructive' - report
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Iranian officials said Russia's demands at talks on Iran's nuclear deal in Vienna are "not constructive", Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Monday.

Russia's "interference" was aimed at securing its own interests, the agency cited unidentified Iranian officials as saying. Russia has demanded a U.S. guarantee that the sanctions it faces over the Ukraine conflict would not hurt its trade with Iran. The demand could be a stumbling block in the talks.

By postponing the revival of the agreement between Iran and the Western powers, and delaying Iran's return to the oil market, Russia was seeking to raise crude prices and increase its own energy revenue, the news agency said, without citing a source for that assessment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
2
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
3
BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya

BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Fi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash Burnley; Tennis-France, United States secure Davis Cup Finals spots and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022