UK will consider banning oil imports from Russia

Britain will consider banning oil imports from Russia, its minister for Europe said on Monday, after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States and Europe were exploring the idea.

"We import very, very little Russian hydrocarbons anyway," James Cleverly told Times Radio. "So that's something that we will of course, consider."

