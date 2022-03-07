UK will consider banning oil imports from Russia
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-03-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 13:07 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain will consider banning oil imports from Russia, its minister for Europe said on Monday, after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States and Europe were exploring the idea.
"We import very, very little Russian hydrocarbons anyway," James Cleverly told Times Radio. "So that's something that we will of course, consider."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- James Cleverly
- Times Radio
- United
- State
- Russia
- Britain
- Russian
- Antony Blinken
- Europe
Advertisement
ALSO READ
What are false flag attacks – and could Russia make one work in the information age?
PM greets people of Mizoram, Arunachal on their statehood day
Digvijaya backs Kumar Vishwas, says Kejriwal should issue statement against pro-Khalistan separatists
NATO Chief warns of Russia planning a 'Full-Scale Attack' on Ukraine
HM Shah greets people of Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram on statehood day