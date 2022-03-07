Left Menu

UK will consider banning oil imports from Russia

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-03-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 13:07 IST
  • United Kingdom

Britain will consider banning oil imports from Russia, its minister for Europe said on Monday, after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States and Europe were exploring the idea.

"We import very, very little Russian hydrocarbons anyway," James Cleverly told Times Radio. "So that's something that we will of course, consider."

