Left Menu

European shares hit 1-year low on prospect of Russia oil ban

European oil and gas stocks jumped 3.4%, while miners gained 3.7% - the only sectors trading in the black. Leading the losses, retailers, automakers and banks fell between 5% and 4.7%.

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 14:02 IST
European shares hit 1-year low on prospect of Russia oil ban
Representative Image

European stocks hit one-year lows on Monday, with Germany's blue-chip index looking set to confirm a bear market as Western countries mulled a Russian oil import ban, raising the prospects of broader inflationary risks and slowing economic growth.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index tumbled 2.4% by 0812 GMT. The German DAX dropped 3.7%, with the index having shed more than 20% from the record closing high on Jan. 5, and entering what is known as a bear market territory. Strong gains in London's mining and energy giants partially offset losses in the FTSE 100, which dropped 1.1%, while France's CAC 40 and Italy's FTSE MIB fell 3.4% and 2.9%, respectively.

Brent crude prices soared near $130 a barrel, its highest since 2008 after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States and European allies are exploring banning imports of Russian oil. European oil and gas stocks jumped 3.4%, while miners gained 3.7% - the only sectors trading in the black.

Leading the losses, retailers, automakers and banks fell between 5% and 4.7%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
2
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
3
BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya

BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Fi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash Burnley; Tennis-France, United States secure Davis Cup Finals spots and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022