Maha farm power supply disconnection: Assembly adjourned for 10 minutes over Oppn's sloganeering
The Maharashtra Assembly had to be adjourned for 10 minutes on Monday after the opposition shouted slogans against the government on the issue of disconnection of power supply to farmers over unpaid bills.
During a discussion on the Calling Attention notice on the issue, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said Deputy chief Minister Ajit Pawar had assured the House in the last session that power supply would not be disconnected if the current bill was paid.
However, the current bill given to farmers contains arrears of the past 18 months, which meant the Deputy CM's assurance was not being implemented on the ground, Fadnavis said, adding that a three-month period should be considered for the current bill.
However, state power minister Nitin Raut refuted Fadnavis' charge and said the Deputy CM's assurance was being implemented.
''The three-month period is considered the current bill and the arrears are given separately. The power supply of those who have paid the current bill has not been disconnected,'' Raut said in the Assembly.
The opposition started raising slogans against the government soon after, leading to the Assembly being adjourned for 10 minutes.
