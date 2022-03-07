Left Menu

Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 07-03-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 15:17 IST
Russia backs U.N. atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi's idea of a trilateral meeting with Ukraine on ensuring the safety of nuclear facilities there during Russia's invasion but not at Chernobyl as Grossi wants, Moscow's envoy to the watchdog said.

"Russia supported Grossi's idea regarding a trilateral meeting and we expect that the Ukrainians will also be cooperative," Russia's ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Mikhail Ulyanov, told reporters on Monday.

"I believe Chernobyl is not the best place for such a meeting. There are numerous capitals in the world."

