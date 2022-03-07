Prasar Bharati signs MoU with global OTT platform ‘Yupp TV’

In pursuance of its vision to expand the global reach of DD India channel, to put forth India's perspective on various international developments on global platforms and to showcase India's culture and values to the world, India's public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with 'Yupp TV', an over-the-top (OTT) platform, which is a gateway for television viewers across the globe.

With this, DD India is now available on the OTT platform of Yupp TV in USA, UK, Europe, Middle East, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand.

DD India, Prasar Bharati's international channel, is India's window to the world. The channel through its various programmes offers international viewers India's perspective on all domestic and global developments. Available in more than 190 countries, DD India also acts as a bridge between India and Indian diaspora spread across the world.

DD India has established itself as a global influencer on India related issues through its sharp analysis & commentary, thought provoking views and opinions and cutting edge visual presentation. One of the popular shows based on in-depth analysis and research are Bio-Quest. This series deals with origin of COVID-19, Vaccine development and other scientific discoveries related to COVID. Some of the other high viewership shows are India Ideas, World Today, Indian Diplomacy, DD Dialogue, News Night etc.

Through Yupp TV, one can watch live TV anytime anywhere in the world. Yupp TV has made Indian TV channels easily and cost effectively available across the globe.

The content hosting agreement was signed by Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati and Yupp TV Founder and CEO Uday Reddy.

(With Inputs from PIB)