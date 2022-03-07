President to undertake DDM Presidential Imbizo to North West

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Saturday undertake the District Development Model (DDM) Presidential Imbizo to Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality, Mahikeng.

The visit is part of efforts to roll out the District Development Model (DDM) and lend a helping hand in implementing the Accelerated Service Delivery initiatives.

The President will be accompanied by the Premier of the North West, Bushy Maape, various Cabinet Ministers, including the DDM champions, North West MECs, mayors and councillors.

In a statement on Monday, the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) said as per the President's message in the 2022 State of Nations Address (SONA), government must work for the people.

COGTA said this speaks to the need to build an ethical, capable, and developmental State that delivers on its mandate.

"To this effect, being a public-participation platform, the Presidential Imbizo to the North West will provide government an opportunity to assess the level of service delivery in the province, assess the extent to which the Section 100 intervention was successful, assess the extent to which the DDM has been institutionalised and provide the President an opportunity to listen to the people and respond to their concerns and recommendations."

COGTA said the Presidential Imbizo will highlight challenges and unblock any challenges to service delivery in line with the DDM, which is an 'all of government and society' approach that enables integrated and responsive planning, implementation and budgeting through the 'One Plans'.

Ahead of the Presidential Imbizo on 12 March, a number of build-up events will be held by national, provincial and municipal leadership.

The programme consists of stakeholder engagements, community meetings, walkabouts in communities and high traffic areas like shopping centres and taxi or bus ranks, and door-to-door engagements.

"Communities will during this period be given an opportunity to ask questions and receive answers to issues that concern them. Some of the questions will be responded to during the Presidential Imbizo event taking place on Saturday," COGTA said.

In line with the COVID-19 pandemic regulations, attendance of the Imbizo will be limited to 2 000 community members.

For those who are unable to attend physically, a provision has been made to broadcast the speeches live through various platforms (radio stations, TV channels and social media platforms).

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)