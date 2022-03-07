Left Menu

Ten students suffer burn injuries in gas cylinder blast in Bulandhshahr

Ten students of a Polytechnic College in Dibai of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Monday suffered burn injuries after a gas cylinder suddenly burst itself in the hostel kitchen, informed Bulandhshahr District Magistrate CP Singh.

ANI | Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 07-03-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 15:27 IST
Bulandhshahr District Magistrate CP Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Ten students of a Polytechnic College in Dibai of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Monday suffered burn injuries after a gas cylinder suddenly burst itself in the hostel kitchen, informed Bulandhshahr District Magistrate CP Singh. After the incident, the students were immediately sent to Aligarh Higher Medical Centre. The students are said to be out of danger.

"Today at 9 am in the hostel kitchen of Government Polytechnic Dibai, a small cylinder of 5 kg burst itself while the food was being cooked. 10 students have suffered burn injuries. They have been admitted to the Aligarh Higher Medical centre. The students are out of danger. SSP and I are going to meet the students," said the DM. No student is seriously injured," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

