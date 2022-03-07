Left Menu

To discuss how the campaign can be rolled out, a roundtable conference will be held on April 25 with experts from the Pusa Institute, government officials and other experts, he added.Rai said suggestions have also been received for setting up a district environment protection committee that will work at the municipal ward level to assess the specific problems related to pollution in the wards.We aim to make environment protection a mass movement.

Delhi govt to launch campaign for urban farming
The Delhi government will launch a mega campaign for urban farming and hold a roundtable conference on April 25 to discuss about the future course of action, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday.

He said the horticulture department will be the nodal department for the campaign.

''Under the mega campaign, people will be encouraged to grow vegetables that are used frequently at their homes. This will mean that they will get fresh vegetables and it will also increase the green cover in the national capital,'' the minister said at a briefing.

To discuss how the campaign can be rolled out, a roundtable conference will be held on April 25 with experts from the Pusa Institute, government officials and other experts, he added.

Rai said suggestions have also been received for setting up a district environment protection committee that will work at the municipal ward level to assess the specific problems related to pollution in the wards.

''We aim to make environment protection a mass movement. This committee will have members from the RWAs, NGOs, people working for environment protection and representatives of MLAs and councillors. It will work towards addressing problems at the ward level. There will be discussions on setting up the committee at the roundtable conference. The committee will also be involved in implementing the urban farming mega campaign,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

