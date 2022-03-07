Nano urea found to be successful in tests: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Nano urea, the fertilizer based on nanotechnology, has been tested in all the universities and is found to be successful, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday.

Speaking after inaugurating the 12th edition of the ''Bengaluru India Nano,'' which is themed on ''NanoTech for Sustainable Future,'' a flagship 3-day event of the state government, Bommai said the ambition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make available Nano Urea for farmers will become a reality in the near future.

''Nanotechnology will help the management of energy in an efficient manner at the tiniest level, which is the nano level. The efficient energy management at the smallest level is also expected to bring about sustainability,'' he opined.

Stating that Bengaluru with 180 Research and Development institutes has a very congenial ecosystem to incubate the growth of nanotechnology, the Chief Minister underlined that the synergy between R&D institutes, educational institutions, and Students will help to translate lab findings to marketable products.

Addressing the gathering, Minister for Electronics and IT/BT Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said the Karnataka government, which has come out with many sector-specific policies, will also carve out a nanotechnology policy.

''Nanotechnology has encompassed all the vital areas such as water, health, energy, agriculture and is set to become a USD 300 billion business in the next five years,'' Narayan opined.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)