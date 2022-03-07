Poland to set up $1.75 bln fund to help Ukrainian refugees

The Polish government plans to create an 8 billion zloty ($1.75 billion) fund to help war refugees from Ukraine, a government official said on Monday.

The United Nations estimates more than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia attacked its neighbour on Feb. 24. More than 1 million have crossed the border into Poland. Many thousands have been hosted across the country, but the aid effort has been predominantly shouldered by non-governmental organizations, volunteers and municipalities.

The government was due to introduce a bill later on Monday on a aid package to fund food and temporary lodgings for refugees, along with measures allowing them to legally work and access public healthcare and social assistance in Poland. "Our initial assumption is that the fund we will set up will amount to about 8 billion zloty. That will finance the most urgent supplies and lodging but also the access to the labour market, social benefits and education," Minister Lukasz Schreiber told private broadcaster Radio Plus on Monday.

The bill, which would also provide a 300 zloty one-off benefit for each refugee and financial assistance for Poles hosting Ukrainians, was set to be approved by parliament on Tuesday in a fast track legislative procedure.

