Levi Strauss suspends commercial operations in Russia

Levi Strauss & Co is temporarily suspending commercial operations in Russia, including any new investments, joining a slew of Western brands that have halted operations in the country following its invasion of Ukraine.

"In 2021, approximately 4% of the company's total net revenues were derived from Eastern Europe, half of which was related to Russia," Levi said in a statement.

