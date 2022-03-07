Levi Strauss suspends commercial operations in Russia
Levi Strauss & Co is temporarily suspending commercial operations in Russia, including any new investments, joining a slew of Western brands that have halted operations in the country following its invasion of Ukraine.
"In 2021, approximately 4% of the company's total net revenues were derived from Eastern Europe, half of which was related to Russia," Levi said in a statement.
