Left Menu

PM Modi to address seminar on International Women's Day tomorrow

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a seminar at women saint's camp at Dhordo, Kutch via video conferencing on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 16:53 IST
PM Modi to address seminar on International Women's Day tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a seminar at women saint's camp at Dhordo, Kutch via video conferencing on Tuesday. According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the seminar is being organized to recognise the role of women saints in society and their contribution towards women empowerment. Over 500 women saints will attend the seminar in Dhordo.

The seminar will include sessions on culture, religion, female upliftment, security, social status and the role of women in Indian culture. The welfare schemes of central and state governments benefiting women along with the achievements of women will also be discussed. Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, Union Ministers of State Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and Bharati Pravin Pawar will also participate in the event. The event will be graced by Sadhvi Rithambara, Maha Mandleshwar Kankeshwari Devi among others.

Observed on March 8 every year, International Women's Day is a global event that celebrates the achievements of women in cultural, social economic and political fields. This year's theme focuses on "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow," recognising the contributions of women and girls around the world on issues such as climate change adaption, mitigation, and response to build a more sustainable future for all. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
2
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
3
BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya

BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Fi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash Burnley; Tennis-France, United States secure Davis Cup Finals spots and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022