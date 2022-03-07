Dairy firm Arla halts Russian business

Dairy cooperative Arla Foods said on Monday it would suspend its business in Russia after the country's invasion of Ukraine. This would include imports to Russia and local operations in the country, where Arla operates one dairy and employs 70 people, it said in a statement.

"The impact and consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine are tragic ... We are now taking action to suspend our operations in Russia," Chief Executive Peder Tuborgh said. Arla, owned by more than 9,400 farmers in Denmark, Britain, Sweden, Germany, Belgium, Luxemburg and the Netherlands, had sales of 55 million euros in Russia last year which amounts to roughly 0.5% of its total 2021 sales.

French food group Danone, the world's largest yoghurt maker, said on Sunday that it would continue to sell dairy and baby food in Russia.

