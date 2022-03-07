Left Menu

UK is generous to refugees, but we need control - PM Johnson

07-03-2022
UK is generous to refugees, but we need control - PM Johnson
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Boris Johnson rejected calls for Britain to remove controls on Ukrainian refugees coming to the country, saying Britain was already being generous but needed to maintain checks on who was arriving.

"We are a very, very generous country. What we want though is control and we want to be able to check," he told reporters.

