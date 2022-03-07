UK is generous to refugees, but we need control - PM Johnson
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-03-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 17:26 IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson rejected calls for Britain to remove controls on Ukrainian refugees coming to the country, saying Britain was already being generous but needed to maintain checks on who was arriving.
"We are a very, very generous country. What we want though is control and we want to be able to check," he told reporters.
