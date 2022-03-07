Norway names Labour's Aasland as oil minister in cabinet shuffle

Norway's centre-left government has appointed Terje Lien Aasland as minister for petroleum and energy, replacing Marte Mjoes Persen who will take charge of the ministry for labour and social inclusion, the prime minister's office said on Monday.

Aasland's appointment places him in charge of energy policy for western Europe's top oil and gas producing nation at a time of soaring petroleum prices that have boosted Norway's state revenue while also driving up the domestic cost of electricity.

