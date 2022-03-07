Left Menu

Romania sees no need to restrict grain exports for now -farm minister

Romania has enough grain and food reserves to weather Russia's invasion of Ukraine and is not considering limiting wheat exports at the moment, Farm Minister Adrian Chesnoiu said on Monday.

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 07-03-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 17:48 IST
Romania has enough grain and food reserves to weather Russia's invasion of Ukraine and is not considering limiting wheat exports at the moment, Farm Minister Adrian Chesnoiu said on Monday. Grain exporters are looking for alternative sources of wheat and corn as a Russian invasion cuts off Ukrainian supply, traders said in late February.

European Union member Romania, a major grain supplier that, like Ukraine, exports through the Black Sea but outside the conflict zone, was seen as an obvious back-up option for merchants. "Traditionally we are an exporting country because we produce more than we consume," Chesnoiu told reporters.

"On a good year, Romania produces over 11 million tons of wheat while domestic consumption is somewhere around 4.3 million, that's why I said Romania is not in the situation of the other states which are trying to ensure their internal consumption." "From the assessments we have made at the ministry so far there is no risk that the population cannot be supplied to."

