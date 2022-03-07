Left Menu

PM Modi interacts with winners of Nari Shakti Puraskar

On the eve of International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with winners of the Nari Shakti Puraskar on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 18:04 IST
PM Modi interacts with winners of Nari Shakti Puraskar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with winners of Nari Shakti Puraskar Awards (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with winners of the Nari Shakti Puraskar on Monday. 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' is an initiative of the Ministry of Women and Child Development to acknowledge the exceptional contribution made by individuals and institutions, to celebrate women as game changers and catalysts of positive change in society.

In all, 28 awards (14 each for the years 2020 and 2021) will be presented to 29 individuals in recognition of their exceptional work in rendering distinguished services towards the empowerment of women, especially vulnerable and marginalized women. The winners of the Nari Shakti Puraskar for the year 2020 are from fields as diverse as entrepreneurship, agriculture, innovation, social work, arts and crafts, STEMM, and wildlife conservation, etc. The winners of the Nari Shakti Puraskar for the year 2021 are from the fields of linguistics, entrepreneurship, agriculture, social work, arts and crafts, Merchant Navy, STEMM, education and literature, disability rights, etc.

Observed on March 8 every year, International Women's Day is a global event that celebrates the achievements of women in cultural, social economic, and political fields. The day commemorates women, who despite various challenges posed by society have proven their mettle in every sphere across the world.

This year's theme focuses on "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow," recognizing the contributions of women and girls around the world on issues such as climate change adaption, mitigation, and response to build a more sustainable future for all. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
2
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
3
BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya

BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Fi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash Burnley; Tennis-France, United States secure Davis Cup Finals spots and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022