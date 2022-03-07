Left Menu

Women making significant impact in the national arena, playing important role in country's development: President Kovind

Extending his greetings and best wishes on the eve of International Women's Day which is celebrated on March 8 every year, President Ram Nath Kovind said that Indian women are making a significant impact in the national arena and are also playing an important role in the development process of the country.

President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Extending his greetings and best wishes on the eve of International Women's Day which is celebrated on March 8 every year, President Ram Nath Kovind said that Indian women are making a significant impact in the national arena and are also playing an important role in the development process of the country. "Today when the world is continuously changing, Indian women are making a significant impact in their personal and social lives as well in the national arena. They are also playing an important role in the development process of our country," said the President in his message on the eve of International Women's Day.

He further said, "It is important to empower our daughters to make them self-reliant. It would enable them to achieve their aspirations even while fulfilling their responsibilities vis-a-vis their family, society and nation." "This day is also an occasion to reiterate our resolve to ensure the safety, dignity and prosperity of women. We must give our sisters and daughters opportunities to realize their potential and hence contribute in nation-building," he added. (ANI)

