Telangana has proved to be the country's economic powerhouse: TRS leader K Kavitha

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Kavitha Kalvakuntla today said that Telangana has proven to be the economic powerhouse of the country. She said, "When Telangana was formed in 2014, we had to re-orient and re-invent the state for its growth and we started with the budget of one lakh crore which is today at two lakh fifty-six thousand (2,56,958.51) crore. We have made tremendous progress in the seven years after the formation in all the sectors be it agriculture, water management, information technology (IT) or industries."

K. Kavitha added, "The state which invests more into capital expenditure is bound to grow. Out of the total budget, our capital expenditure is 30,000 crore, so we are bound to grow." The Finance Minister of Telangana T. Harish Rao has introduced the Telangana Budget for 2022-23 in the state legislature today. (ANI)

