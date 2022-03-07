Left Menu

Markets functioning well, but war and sanctions add strains-U.S. Treasury official

Financial markets have functioned well since Russia invaded Ukraine and the West hit Moscow with crippling sanctions, but markets are showing some signs of strain, U.S. Treasury Undersecretary for Domestic Finance Nellie Liang said on Monday. Moreover, investors show little concern about solvency or liquidity stresses at domestic financial institutions," Liang said her prepared remarks.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-03-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 19:31 IST
Markets functioning well, but war and sanctions add strains-U.S. Treasury official
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@USTreasury)
  • Country:
  • United States

Financial markets have functioned well since Russia invaded Ukraine and the West hit Moscow with crippling sanctions, but markets are showing some signs of strain, U.S. Treasury Undersecretary for Domestic Finance Nellie Liang said on Monday. Liang said in remarks to an Institute of International Bankers conference that strains are showing up in wider bid-ask spreads and slightly higher term unsecured funding costs.

"Investors are meeting elevated margin calls without delay. Moreover, investors show little concern about solvency or liquidity stresses at domestic financial institutions," Liang said her prepared remarks. She said the Treasury and regulators that make up the Financial Stability Oversight Council are closely monitoring the market situation and talking to financial regulators in other countries.

"We will continue to be alert to fallout from the recent events," added Liang, a former longtime Federal Reserve economist. Liang also said that U.S. regulators have worked over the past decade with global policymakers to establish regulatory and supervisory frameworks to ensure that financial systems are resilient and can support economic growth despite unexpected shocks.

"Clearly, the system now is much more resilient than when these efforts started," she said. "Regulators will need to be nimble in their approaches to ensure the financial system continues to be resilient as some key emerging risks look to be different from those in the past."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
2
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
3
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
4
BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya

BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Fi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022