Left Menu

UN, US call for ending blockade of oil fields in Libya

The North African nation has the ninth-largest known oil reserves in the world, and the biggest oil reserves in Africa.The closure cost Libya more than USD34.6 million daily in lost revenues, the state-run company said.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 07-03-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 19:46 IST
UN, US call for ending blockade of oil fields in Libya
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The United Nations and the United States on Monday called for the lifting of a blockade on oil production at two of Libya's key oil fields as prices soared to over USD130 a barrel.

Stephanie Williams, the U.N. special adviser on Libya, said blocking oil production from the Sharara and el-Feel fields "deprives all Libyans from their major source of revenue." She tweeted: "The oil blockade should be lifted." Richard Norland, the U.S. ambassador to Libya, also called for an immediate end to the shutdown.

The closures have caused Libya's daily oil production to drop by 330,000 barrels, according to the state-run National Oil Corporation. Before the shutdown, Libya's production stood at around 1.2 billion barrels a day. The North African nation has the ninth-largest known oil reserves in the world, and the biggest oil reserves in Africa.

The closure cost Libya more than USD34.6 million daily in lost revenues, the state-run company said. Its chief, Mustafa Sanallah, blamed the shutdown on an armed group that is led by Mohamed Bashir al-Garg in the mountainous town of Zintan, around 136 kilometers (over 84 miles) southwest of the capital, Tripoli.

Local media reported that al-Garg, who also commands a force guarding oil facilities in the area, said the closures were due to "dire living conditions" and demanded authorities in Tripoli provide services to people in the region.

The shutdown came as Brent crude, the international pricing standard, hit USD139.13 per barrel before falling back Monday, to be traded at USD130.29 a barrel, as Russia's war on Ukraine sent oil prices soaring.

The oil blockade in Libya has come amid a mounting standoff between the country's two rival administrations that threatens to drag the nation into another round of infighting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
2
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
3
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
4
BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya

BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Fi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022