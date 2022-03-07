Left Menu

J-K: Grenade-throwing module of LeT busted in Awantipora, 4 terrorists arrested

Police in Awantipora on Monday busted a grenade-throwing module linked with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and arrested four terrorists, thereby averting major catastrophic terror attacks.

Police in Awantipora on Monday busted a grenade-throwing module linked with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and arrested four terrorists, thereby averting major catastrophic terror attacks. The police said, "The arrested terrorist associates have been identified as Aqib Manzoor Bhat, Mudasir Ahmed Bhat, Gh Mohd Ahanger, all residents of Haffu Tral and Waris Bashir Najar, resident of Sheikh Mohalla Chewa Uller, Tral. Three-hand grenades have been recovered from their possession."

The police also informed that Waris Bashir Najar was involved in throwing a grenade on the Army camp at Mandora on the evening of March 1. The police further added, "During the preliminary investigation, it came to fore that they were carrying grenade throwing activities on the directions of Irshad Ahmed Bhat son of Late Fayaz Ahmed Bhat (slain Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorist), who is lodged in the Central Jail Srinagar in a murder case and Mustakeem Ahmed Ahangar Waheed, who too is detained in the same jail in connection with smuggling of weapons."

Both Mustakeem and Irshad are coordinating terror activities even from Central Jail Srinagar, the police further added. In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated and more arrests are expected in the case once further links are investigated and established, stated the police. (ANI)

