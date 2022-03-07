Hungary's forint a "victim" of EU sanctions on Russia, minister says

Hungary's forint, which sank to a record low versus the euro on Monday, is a victim of European Union sanctions on Russia, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said in a Facebook video on Monday.

Varga also said the sanctions have already caused substantial damage to the Hungarian economy, adding that Budapest would not support any measure on any forum to include the energy sector among sanctions imposed on Russia.

