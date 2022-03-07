e-Book touching upon journey of National Career Service launched

The Ministry of Labour and Employment is celebrating Iconic Week from 7th to 13th March 2022, as a part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. On this occasion, Dr Shashank Goel, Additional Secretary/Director General of Employment, Ministry of Labour and Employment launched an e-Book touching upon the journey of NCS so far, on 07.03.2022 at Shram Shakti Bhawan, New Delhi. During the launch, he said that the scope of the NCS Portal is continuously expanding to provide more and more services to the youth since the launch of the Project by Hon'ble Prime Minister on the 20th July 2015.

The e-Book of National Career Services is an effort to condense the various stakeholder activities involved in the project and provides a snapshot of the Journey of NCS, key achievements and glimpses of success stories since the inception of the NCS portal.

Under the NCS Project, so far more than 94 lakh vacancies have been mobilised on the NCS Portal. Besides, more than 2 lakh Jobseekers have got jobs through job fairs organised under the NCS Project.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment is implementing the National Career Service (NCS) Project as a Mission Mode Project for the transformation of the National Employment Service to provide a variety of employment-related services like job matching, career counselling, vocational guidance, information on skill development courses, internships etc. All the services available in the portal (https://www.ncs.gov.in ) are free of cost for all stakeholders including jobseekers, employers, training providers and placement organizations. The Career contents for more than 3600 occupations is available on NCS Portal for counselling purpose.

(With Inputs from PIB)