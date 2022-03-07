Left Menu

Correctional Services launches probe into death of inmates in N Cape

Department spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, explained that the incident occurred when a scuffle broke out between inmates and officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 07-03-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 20:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has launched a full scale investigation into the death of two inmates at Kimberley's Tswelopele Correctional Centre in the Northern Cape.

"It has been confirmed that three inmates were involved when an official was attacked, through the usage of padlocks. Other officials responded and in attempting to defuse the situation, a scuffle with inmates ensued.

"Three inmates suffered injuries and were referred to an outside hospital at different intervals, and sadly, two of them passed away. The other inmate remains in hospital for extended medical care," Nxumalo said.

He said the department is beefing up the number of officials at the facility.

"The seriousness of the incident warrants a full-scale investigation. The South African Police Service and Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS) have also been informed. Additional officials have been deployed in order to bring about normalcy to the centre," Nxumalo said.

The incident comes just two months after an inmate was stabbed to death at the Mthatha Correctional Centre in the Eastern Cape when five other inmates attacked DCS officials and inmates.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

