Europe needs to move fast to look for other energy supplies, says UK's Johnson
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday Europe could not simply shut down the use of oil and gas overnight but that countries should move together quickly to look beyond Russia for its oil and gas supplies.
Asked whether there would be a European ban on oil imports from Russia, he told a news conference: "There are different dependencies in different countries, and we have to mindful of that, and you can't simply close down the use of oil and gas overnight even from Russia."
"We can go fast in the UK ... what we need to do is to make sure we are all moving the same direction ... and that we accelerate that move and I think that's what you are going to see."
