Queen was as insightful as ever, says Canadian PM Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Britain's Queen Elizabeth was an insightful as ever when he met her on Monday, adding that she was very interested in what was going on with regard to Russia.

"I can tell you in my conversation with her this morning she was as insightful and perspicacious as ever, very interested in what's going on," he told a news conference in London.

