UK will set out energy supply strategy in coming days
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-03-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 21:03 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he would set out an energy supply strategy in the coming days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed oil and gas prices to multi-year highs.
"I am going to be setting out an energy supply strategy for the country in the days ahead," he told a news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- British
- Ukraine
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
If West fails to defend Ukraine's sovereignty, shock will echo around world, including Taiwan: Boris Johnson
UK to impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin: PM Boris Johnson.
UK, allies will respond decisively, says Boris Johnson after Putin announces military action in Ukraine
UK will sanction Putin 'imminently', Boris Johnson tells NATO
UK will sanction Putin 'imminently', PM Boris Johnson tells NATO