UK will set out energy supply strategy in coming days

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-03-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 21:03 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he would set out an energy supply strategy in the coming days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed oil and gas prices to multi-year highs.

"I am going to be setting out an energy supply strategy for the country in the days ahead," he told a news conference.

