Fire breaks out in fireworks manufacturing unit in TN's Virudhunagar, one dead

A fire broke out at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Virudhunagar on Monday leaving one person dead and another person injured.

ANI | Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 07-03-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 21:12 IST
A fire broke out at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Virudhunagar on Monday leaving one person dead and another person injured. Virudhunagar district administration today informed, "One person died and another suffered injuries after a fire broke out at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Virudhunagar."

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said. Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

