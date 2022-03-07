Fire breaks out in fireworks manufacturing unit in TN's Virudhunagar, one dead

A fire broke out at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Virudhunagar on Monday leaving one person dead and another person injured. Virudhunagar district administration today informed, "One person died and another suffered injuries after a fire broke out at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Virudhunagar."

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said. Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

