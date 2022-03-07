Left Menu

All options on the table, UK PM says when asked about Russian oil ban

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday options that were unthinkable three weeks ago were now on the table when asked whether European countries were considering a ban on Russian oil over it's invasion of Ukraine. "Now we are moving very, very fast and see that something that perhaps three weeks ago would never have been considered is now very much on the table.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-03-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 21:14 IST
All options on the table, UK PM says when asked about Russian oil ban
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday options that were unthinkable three weeks ago were now on the table when asked whether European countries were considering a ban on Russian oil over it's invasion of Ukraine.

"Now we are moving very, very fast and see that something that perhaps three weeks ago would never have been considered is now very much on the table. We have to consider how we can all move away as fast as possible from dependence, reliance on Russian hydrocarbons, Russian oil and gas," he told a news conference.

"Everybody is doing that, everybody is on the same journey. Some countries will it faster and easier than others," he said, adding that the West would work together.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
3
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
4
Karnataka govt approves 48 industrial projects worth Rs 2,062 cr

Karnataka govt approves 48 industrial projects worth Rs 2,062 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022