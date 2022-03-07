Operation Ganga: Special flights bring back 1,300 Indian nationals today

Under 'Operation Ganga' to evacuate Indian citizens from Ukraine, 1,314 Indians have been airlifted on Monday by seven special civilian flights from the neighbouring countries of the conflict-torn nation. According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, with this, more than 17,400 Indians have been brought back since the special flights began on February 22, 2022. The number of Indians airlifted by 73 special civilian flights goes up to 15,206. IAF had earlier flown 10 sorties to bring back 2056 passengers, as part of Operation Ganga.

Among the special Civilian flights on Monday, four have landed in New Delhi while two reached Mumbai. There were 5 flights from Budapest, and one each from Bucharest and Suceava. Tomorrow, two special civilian flights are expected to operate from Suceava, bringing in more than 400 Indians back home.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk -as independent entities. Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Moscow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)