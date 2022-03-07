TRS Leader K Kavitha eats lunch at Kalyana Lakshmi beneficiary's residence

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha had lunch at the residence of Kalyana Lakshmi beneficiary on Monday and discussed how the financial assistance helped her. Former Member of Parliament (MP) K Kavitha visited the house of one such beneficiary, Shailaja, at Banjara Hills, who got married six months ago and had lunch with her mother Yadamma. She had various discussions with the family.

Kavitha in a series of tweets said, "CM KCR's historic Kalyana Lakshmi Scheme has touched many lives and given wings to dreams of many parents and their daughters. The initiative provides financial support of Rs1 lakh to help parents who struggle to perform their daughter's marriage." "I met Shailaja, a beneficiary of CM KCR's Kalyana Lakshmi Scheme. Over lunch, we discussed about various things including how the financial assistance helped her," her another tweet read.

The Telangana State Budget that was announced earlier today in the Telangana Assembly has further allocated Rs 2,750 crore towards Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak scheme. Kalyan Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak is one such initiative where the Telangana Government under the leadership of Chief Minister KCR provides financial assistance of Rs 1,00,116 to the beneficiary.

Kalyana Lakshmi/Shaadi Mubarak scheme benefits females above 18 years of age and applies to all sections of society. The scheme also helps to eliminate child marriages in the state. (ANI)

