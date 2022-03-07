Left Menu

Exit polls predict tough fight in Goa, indicate hung assembly

The multi-cornered contest in Goa could lead to a hung assembly verdict, exit polls predicted on Monday with some of them putting the BJP ahead but some also stating that Congress would the single-largest party close to the half-way mark.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 23:13 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The multi-cornered contest in Goa could lead to a hung assembly verdict, exit polls predicted on Monday with some of them putting the BJP ahead but some also stating that Congress would the single-largest party close to the half-way mark. According to the ABP News-C Voter exit poll, the ruling BJP is likely to get 13-17 seats, Congress 12-16 seats and TMC 4-9 seats in the 40-seat Goa assembly where the majority mark is 21.

The India TV-Ground Zero Research survey predicted Congress and its allies could get 20-25 seats and the BJP 10-14 seats. The poll said that Trinamool Congress could get 3-5 seats. Times Now-VETO exit poll predicted Congress getting 16 seats and BJP 14 seats.

NewsX-Polstrat exit poll predicted 17-19 seats for BJP and 11-13 for Congress. India TV-CNX exit poll said BJP is likely to get 16-22 seats, Congress 11-17 seats and TMC 1-2 seats.

As per India Today- Axis My India, Congress is expected to bag 15-20 seats, BJP 14-18 seats and TMC to get 2-5 seats. According to Zee News-DESIGNBOXED, Congress is expected to garner 14-19 seats , BJP 13-18 seats and TMC 2-5 seats.

Jan Ki Baat exit poll predicted BJP to win 13-19 seats, Congress 14-19, AAP 3-5, MGP 1-2 and others 1-3. Congress had won 19 seats out of the 40 seats in the 2017 Assembly elections in the state, while the BJP had managed to win 14 seats. The Congress could not form government in the state.

Assembly elections in Goa were held on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

