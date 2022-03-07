Left Menu

European shares skid to near 1-year low on Russia oil ban prospects

European stocks ended off session lows on Monday, helped by a 4.3% rally in energy stocks as oil prices rose above $130 a barrel, but inflation fears amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict saw German and Italian shares confirm a bear market. London's commodity-heavy FTSE 100 lost the least, down 0.4% with oil majors BP Plc and Shell jumping 3.8% and 8%, respectively, as the U.S. and Western allies weigh a ban on importing Russian oil over its invasion of Ukraine which Moscow calls a "special operation".

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 23:17 IST
European shares skid to near 1-year low on Russia oil ban prospects
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European stocks ended off session lows on Monday, helped by a 4.3% rally in energy stocks as oil prices rose above $130 a barrel, but inflation fears amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict saw German and Italian shares confirm a bear market.

London's commodity-heavy FTSE 100 lost the least, down 0.4% with oil majors BP Plc and Shell jumping 3.8% and 8%, respectively, as the U.S. and Western allies weigh a ban on importing Russian oil over its invasion of Ukraine which Moscow calls a "special operation". Europe's largest economy, Germany, is not currently planning to stop importing Russian oil, gas and coal but is keeping the option open, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Monday.

"Germany is one of those European economies who is going to get a severe hit if the allies and the U.S. impose sanctions on Russian oil," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote. "We are already at skyrocketing inflation... We could see a situation where we have a high inflation and high unemployment and a weakened global growth. A stagflation is, unfortunately, a very highly likely scenario."

The pan-European STOXX 600 index cut losses of around 3% to close at a near one-year low, down 1.1%. Banking and auto stocks led declines. The German DAX and Italy's MIB have shed more than 20% from their record closing highs on Jan. 5, confirming bear market levels. The indexes were down 2.0% and 1.4% respectively for the day.

"We were expecting European stocks to outperform their U.S. peers (this year). But, right now, with the war at Germany's doorstep, it's not going to be the case anymore." The euro-zone bank index tumbled 4.1% to a 13-month low ahead of a European Central Bank meeting later this week, with mixed views about how the central bank will respond to the potential economic impact of the Ukraine conflict.

Shares in UniCredit, Raiffeisen and Societe Generale, among banks exposed to Russia, all fell between 4.2% and 5.7%. Russia supplies accounted for 17% of global natural gas consumption, 40% of Western European consumption as of 2021, according to a Goldman Sachs note.

Italian steel pipe maker Tenaris surged 13.0%. With Russian steel exports expected to lose access to the European market, Jefferies sees a market opportunity for established producers like Tenaris and France's Vallourec of about $200 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
3
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
4
Karnataka govt approves 48 industrial projects worth Rs 2,062 cr

Karnataka govt approves 48 industrial projects worth Rs 2,062 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022