Time for decisions to end Iran nuclear talks in days, coordinator says
Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 07-03-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 23:38 IST
- Country:
- Iran Islamic Rep
Political decisions must be taken within days to end the indirect talks between Iran and the United States on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal after 11 months, the talks' coordinator, Enrique Mora of the European Union, said on Monday.
"It is time, in the next few days, for political decisions to end the #ViennaTalks," Mora said on Twitter https://twitter.com/enriquemora_/status/1500893438497153024?s=20&t=jijTOEKBF5_DegeWlqW2pA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- United States
- Mora
- Enrique Mora
- European Union
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Warplane crashes in Iran's Tabriz - Mehr
Iran's Raisi hopes Qatar gas forum will boost relations with other Gulf countries
'Significant progress' seen in Vienna nuclear talks - Iran's foreign ministry
U.S.-built military jet crashes in Iran, killing three, state TV reports
Report: Iran's president arrives in Qatar for gas summit