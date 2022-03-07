Left Menu

Time for decisions to end Iran nuclear talks in days, coordinator says

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 07-03-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 23:38 IST
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Political decisions must be taken within days to end the indirect talks between Iran and the United States on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal after 11 months, the talks' coordinator, Enrique Mora of the European Union, said on Monday.

"It is time, in the next few days, for political decisions to end the #ViennaTalks," Mora said on Twitter https://twitter.com/enriquemora_/status/1500893438497153024?s=20&t=jijTOEKBF5_DegeWlqW2pA.

