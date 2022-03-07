Russia says no positive developments yet in Ukraine talks

Russian negotiators on Monday said they did not have positive developments to report following talks with Ukraine and warned not to expect the next round to bring a final result.

The talks "are not easy. It is too early to talk about something positive," negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said following the talks. "Hopefully next time we can take a bigger step forward."

