Russia says no positive developments yet in Ukraine talks

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 23:58 IST
Russian negotiators on Monday said they did not have positive developments to report following talks with Ukraine and warned not to expect the next round to bring a final result.

The talks "are not easy. It is too early to talk about something positive," negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said following the talks. "Hopefully next time we can take a bigger step forward."

