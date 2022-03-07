Russia says no positive developments yet in Ukraine talks
Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 23:58 IST
Russian negotiators on Monday said they did not have positive developments to report following talks with Ukraine and warned not to expect the next round to bring a final result.
The talks "are not easy. It is too early to talk about something positive," negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said following the talks. "Hopefully next time we can take a bigger step forward."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Medinsky
- Russian
- Ukraine
Advertisement