Left Menu

Czech Republic takes in more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees so far

More than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in the Czech Republic, the Interior Ministry said on Monday, as the country and others in central Europe step up efforts to take in the influx of people fleeing after Russia's invasion.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 08-03-2022 00:58 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 00:57 IST
Czech Republic takes in more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees so far
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

More than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in the Czech Republic, the Interior Ministry said on Monday, as the country and others in central Europe step up efforts to take in the influx of people fleeing after Russia's invasion. At least 1.7 million have fled Ukraine since the Feb. 24 invasion, with most crossing into the European Union in eastern Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and northern Romania.

The Czech ministry said that of the people who have continued to the Czech Republic, around 57,000 have already received special visas, with more than half of those children. Around a quarter of refugees have gone to the capital Prague, it said. Authorities there needed to temporarily shut the city's refugee assistance centre on Monday due to capacity strains.

Ukrainians comprise the Czech Republic's biggest foreign community, with almost 197,000 residing legally at the end of 2021, according to the Interior Ministry. The U.N. refugee agency has called the Ukraine conflict the fastest moving refugee crisis in Europe since the end of World War Two.

While many who have arrived in central Europe so far had friends and places to go to, officials worry further waves of Ukrainians would arrive with less and need more help.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; FDA approves expanded use of Bristol Myers cancer drug Opdivo and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Asian workers pushed to upskill as pandemic quickens digital shift

FEATURE-Asian workers pushed to upskill as pandemic quickens digital shift

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022