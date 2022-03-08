Russia warns of $300 per barrel oil if U.S., Europe ban imports
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-03-2022 01:05 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 01:04 IST
Oil prices could climb to over $300 dollars per barrel if the United States and European Union ban imports of oil from Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.
"It is absolutely clear that a rejection of Russian oil would lead to catastrophic consequences for the global market," Novak said in a video statement broadcast on state television.
"The surge in prices would be unpredictable. It would be $300 per barrel if not more." (Writing by Conor Humphries Editing by Chris Reese)
